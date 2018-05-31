If you have ever been heartbroken - like a proper I resign from all relationships kinda of breakup – then you've probably had a playlist with Adele‚ Sam Smith‚ Drake and Toni Braxton.

But in case you need to bring it back home‚ Vusi Nova's latest single is the song for you.

Vusi told TshisaLIVE that he was initially afraid to put parts of his life story on paper but had to for his healing.

"Initially I was afraid of how the song would paint me‚ because it is my personal story. I do say in the song that I am a man who always wants to keep his promises but sometimes the heart just wants what it wants."

The single titled Ndizakulinda‚ is taken off his upcoming album that will be launched in August and is all about heartbreak and how Vusi broke his promise to "wait" for his then partner.

"I write about things that happen in my life‚ as a form of therapy. It's part of my journey of healing. I promised to wait for someone but at some point my heart just couldn't do it anymore."