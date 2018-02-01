Entertainment

AKA apologises to DJ Zinhle - 'I was too stupid and young'

By Sowetan LIVE - 01 February 2018 - 09:15
Rapper AKA Picture: Bafana Mahlangu

Rapper AKA finally apologised to former girlfriend and mother of his child, DJ Zinhle,  live on Real Talk with Anele yesterday afternoon.

AKA ended his relationship with DJ Zinhle when she was pregnant with their child Kairo to be with Bonang Matheba.

The couple had a very messy public breakup.

” Zinhle was and is a great, strong woman, smart and a great mother and at that time I was young and stupid to realize that, ” AKA told Anele.

This comes on the heels of AKA's breakup with Bonang.

