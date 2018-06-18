Amanda Black parts ways with Ambitiouz Entertainment

Singer Amanda Black has parted ways with her management company Ambitiouz Entertainment.

According a statement released by the Amazulu hit-maker, the reason behind the breakup is because they “could not agree on certain terms.”

“I am very grateful for Ambitiouz Entertainment and how far we have

come,” she said.

“I am embarking on a new journey and I needed a team that would

work with me in realizing the plans and dreams I have for my career

going forward."

The Idols SA alumni said she was currently in talks with a number of management companies and weighing her options on which one will go with her brand.