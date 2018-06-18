Entertainment

Amanda Black parts ways with Ambitiouz Entertainment

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 18 June 2018 - 16:24
Amanda Black
Image: Supplied

Singer Amanda Black has parted ways with her management company Ambitiouz Entertainment.

According a statement released by the Amazulu hit-maker, the reason behind the breakup is because they “could not agree on certain terms.”

“I am very grateful for Ambitiouz Entertainment and how far we have
come,” she said.

“I am embarking on a new journey and I needed a team that would
work with me in realizing the plans and dreams I have for my career
going forward."

The Idols SA alumni said she was currently in talks with a number of management companies and weighing her options on which one will go with her brand.

