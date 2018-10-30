US actor Michael B Jordan heading to SA to promote latest film
Actor Michael B Jordan will be making his way to South Africa.
The actor will be on a promotion to tour to garner buzz for his forthcoming movie Creed II the sequel to the 2015 hit of the same name. He’ll be in the country at the end of November.
Jordan plays the role of Adonis Creed the illegitimate son to Rocky Balboa’s once rival turned friend Apollo Creed.
In the second installment of Creed’s story he is trying to maintain a balance between his personal and professional lives. Creed faces an opponent in the ring with ties to his family’s past and together with Balboa at his side they must navigate, their shared history and future.
The actor will not be alone; he’ll be accompanied by his Creed II co-star Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, who portrays Adonis’ fearsome opponent Viktor Drago, and director Steven Caple Jr. (The Land).
Fans will also have an opportunity to see the star at a special premiere event.
Jordan also serves as an executive producer on the new film.
Creed II will be showing in South African cinemas on 30 November.
Jordan co-starred in the critically acclaimed television series The Wire, Friday Night Lights and Parenthood before taking on his first leading role in the critically acclaimed film Fruitvale Station, directed by Ryan Coogler. He reunited with Coogler on Creed and on the box-office smash Black Panther, in which Jordan, a long-time comic book fan, starred as the Marvel supervillain Erik Killmonger.