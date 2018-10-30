US actor Michael B Jordan heading to SA to promote latest film

Actor Michael B Jordan will be making his way to South Africa.

The actor will be on a promotion to tour to garner buzz for his forthcoming movie Creed II the sequel to the 2015 hit of the same name. He’ll be in the country at the end of November.

Jordan plays the role of Adonis Creed the illegitimate son to Rocky Balboa’s once rival turned friend Apollo Creed.

In the second installment of Creed’s story he is trying to maintain a balance between his personal and professional lives. Creed faces an opponent in the ring with ties to his family’s past and together with Balboa at his side they must navigate, their shared history and future.