K.O reflects on 2-year 'dark hour': I took too many losses
Concerned fans have poured onto K.O’s social media pages to offer their support to the rapper after he revealed that he has spent the last two years battling in his “dark hour“.
The star took to Instagram on Monday evening to post a prayer for strength and claimed he was at a crossroads in his life.
“’Eloi Eloi lama sabachthani’ cried Jesus on the cross (my God‚ my God why have You forsaken me). Exact same words rolling off the tip of my tongue as I stand at the crossroads of my life.”
The star said he had taken many losses over the last two years and was looking for light.
“I took too many losses for a man with a heart as big as mine and this dark hour has lasted over two years! Lead me to the light.”
The star also posted several motivational quotes and videos about not being paralysed by fear or listening to other people’s opinions.
The star has had a rollercoaster of a career over the last two years with some claiming he was no longer the force in hip-hop that he once was as a member of Teargas.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE just two months ago‚ K.O spoke about the death of ProKid and how the star had apparently slipped into a depression of sorts over the last few months because gigs were drying up and he wasn’t getting the recognition he deserved.
He said he knew a bit about these emotions after entering a similar space in his own career just before leaving Teargas.
“Some seasons are good and some are not. I remember when I was still in Teargas‚ it was probably our last year together and we weren’t getting enough work (gigs). I went through a kind of depression myself‚ not on a crazy scale but enough that I would not go out or perform at certain places.
“You end up going to gigs and comparing yourself with other artists that are getting shows or deals. You end up spiralling into a depressed state. It is rough‚ and got worse in the social media era. So‚ I know a little of the pressures and the pain he was feeling.”
He admitted that while he was now doing his best to keep his head above water‚ the feeling sometimes returned.