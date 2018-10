The show, Diamond City, introduced Shwa to two bright stars.

First, it's actor Graeme Krige. He steals every scene he is in. Super impressive.

Then there is kid actor Bahle Mashinini.

He is as stellar as Maqashalala's son.

The mother-son chemistry between the two is so strong.

Such a cute kid, too. He was taking snaps of all the scenes he was in.