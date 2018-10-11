Happy Birthday Cardi B! Here are five reasons we stan a queen
Cardi B is turning 26 today, and we can't believe at such a young a age, the rapper has achieved so much!
Cardi stole our hearts when she first stepped onto the scene with her hit track Bodak Yellow, since then she has lit up the music industry with her unique personality and distinct sound.
Here are 5 reasons why we love her:
1. Unashamed of her past
Unapologetic and unashamed, Cardi B has been honest about her past. The rapper has been open about the fact that she used to work as a stripper to pay the bills and support her family. In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine Cardi said that she will even be willing to share the details of her past with her daughter.
2. She shot her shot
Cardi B took her fifteen minutes of fame and turned them into something big. She was first seen on the reality show Love and Hip Hop New York, but left the show to pursue a career in music. In an article by In Touch Weekly she said that she knew she couldn’t do both and if she wanted to get serious about her music career she could no longer be part of the reality show. She's one the few stars from a reality show to shoot to this level of stardom.
3. She keeps it real
From being an underdog to the hottest thing since sliced bread, Cardi B has definitely earned her stripes in the music industry. She keeps it real by speaking her mind and not shying away from controversy surrounding her. According to music website Spotlight First, Cardi B didn’t hide her feelings or shy away from the public when the news broke about her fiancé Offset cheating on her.
4. She’s woke
Cardi B stays woke by using her platform in music to discuss important political issues. In a Billboard video, Cardi B spoke on the controversy surrounding NFL player Colin Kaepernick and called out the NFL, where she blamed team owners for limiting the freedom of expression of their players. “Don’t be so hard on these players,” she said.
5. She empowers the youth
Starting from humble beginnings, Cardi B knows what it’s like to struggle. At a free concert at the University of Massachusetts she encouraged students to stay in college even when times get tough. “I know it’s hard being in college and seeing everybody on Instagram looking like they rich. It’s hard to stay motivated in school. You wanna be a drug dealer, a bartender, or an Instagram model because they look like they making the money, but in reality they wish they were smart like you," she said.