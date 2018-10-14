'I wouldn't say I kept it a secret' - Khabonina Qubeka on pregnancy
Isidingo actress and choreographer Khabonina Qubeka dropped a huge bombshell when she revealed her bundle of joy on Monday morning.
Undoubtedly one of the best kept secrets to hit the local celebville in a while, Qubeka managed in the age of social media to keep it hush-hush that she was pregnant until she gave birth to a baby girl on October 2.
Talking exclusively to Sowetan, the 37-year-old first-time mother revealed why she kept mum about her pregnancy.
"I wouldn't say I kept it a secret per se, but I just didn't feel the need to announce it. Those who needed to know knew and they too didn't see the need for a big announcement. I'm blessed with an incredible circle of people. It's really beautiful," she said.
"I'm hugely old school and deeply rooted in my culture, so privacy during this time only made sense to me.
"I may be loud and insane with endless energy at times, but I'm also a private person who loves her space. Now my space is engulfed by my baby too, so showing respect to her was very important to me."
The yoga enthusiast added that she had a very healthy pregnancy and was loving motherhood already.
"I kept exercising and maintained my healthy diet. So, I guess that keeping active did not make many people to notice the bump," she said.
"I am obsessed with this experience already. Yes, I know it's no 'child's play' but I'm ready for it all. The timing couldn't have been better"
Qubeka's baby is just the latest addition to the celebrity baby boom that has hit showbiz.
Last week, actor Thapelo Mokoena and wife Lesego-Tshepang Mokoena welcomed their second son. TV personality Luthando 'LootLove' Shosha and rapper Reason announced that they were expecting twins.
Celebrity couple Lehasa and Cleo Moloi is also expecting a new addition to their family. Rhythm City star Petronella Tshuma is heavily pregnant with her second child.