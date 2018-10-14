'I wouldn't say I kept it a secret' - Khabonina Qubeka on pregnancy

Isidingo actress and choreographer Khabonina Qubeka dropped a huge bombshell when she revealed her bundle of joy on Monday morning.

Undoubtedly one of the best kept secrets to hit the local celebville in a while, Qubeka managed in the age of social media to keep it hush-hush that she was pregnant until she gave birth to a baby girl on October 2.

Talking exclusively to Sowetan, the 37-year-old first-time mother revealed why she kept mum about her pregnancy.

"I wouldn't say I kept it a secret per se, but I just didn't feel the need to announce it. Those who needed to know knew and they too didn't see the need for a big announcement. I'm blessed with an incredible circle of people. It's really beautiful," she said.

"I'm hugely old school and deeply rooted in my culture, so privacy during this time only made sense to me.