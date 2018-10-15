Coincidentally‚ AKA just did the same thing recently. Granted‚ he was only independent for about a minute or so.

It looks like both rappers have realised that their dreams of "world domination" with upcoming albums need the muscle that comes with being signed to bigger record labels.

"I’m not signed to Sony. I’ll never have a number 1 single in my career unless I share the cake with a major label. They run the charts‚ from iTunes to radio. They have all the data‚ the man power‚ the connections. Maybe it’s time I did. The next step definitely needs muscle‚" Cassper said.