Bakkiefy plugs gap in market

The transportation space in the country has been hit by a goods removal mobile app called Bakkiefy.

The app is an invention of two friends and business partners who found themselves stranded when they could not get a bakkie for hire to move a fridge from Joburg CBD to an apartment in Randburg.

It is the brainchild of Skhibela Mohlala, 30, from Jane Furse in Limpopo and Darlington Sibanda, 30, from Zimbabwe.

They invented the app to enable those who are relocating to access the removal service at the click of a button.

The Bakkiefy app also provides mechanisms to match up those seeking help to move larger, medium or smaller items to short or long distances with a relevant bakkie size.

It joins the existing mobile transportation apps such as Uber and Taxify.

Mohlala said that they were left in shock when he and Sibanda struggled to find a bakkie and a driver that they even gave up last year.

He further explained that the incident motivated them to embark on a year-long self-funded research and development phase. They have already spent more than R80,000 on the project.

Today they manage about 200 bakkie owners including a fleet of trucks and vans that are contracted to them and have already hit the ground running. The app will be launched officially in November.

"We enlisted a team of highly capable developers and began with the design, development and imminent implementation of the Bakkiefy app."