Sit back, let boys whip up delicious cake

If you're a woman kicking back and chilling this weekend - get the boys to whip up this delicious cake as you sip on your champagne.

Cinnamon and apple loaf

2 cups cake flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup castor sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1/2 cup milk

1 cup finely chopped peeled apple

1/2 cup pecan nuts

STREUSEL

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons cake flour

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cold butter, cut into 2 pieces

Glaze

6 tablespoons icing sugar

1 teaspoon milk

1/4 teaspoon vanilla essence

Preheat oven to 200. Lightly grease a loaf pan.

First, make the streusel: In a medium bowl mix together sugar, flour, cinnamon, and salt. Using your fingers, cut in the butter until crumbly.

Refrigerate until ready to use.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt.

In another large bowl, beat together the butter and both sugars until smooth and creamy, about 2-3 minutes. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, until incorporated. Then beat in the vanilla.

Add the flour mixture alternating with the milk, adding the flour in three additions and the milk in two additions (begin and end with dry ingredients). Stir in the apple and nuts.

Transfer the batter to the loaf pan. Top evenly with streusel.

Bake for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Cool for 15 minutes then invert onto a cooling rack to cool completely.

Make the glaze: In a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla. If it's too thick, add a touch more milk. If it's too thin, add a little more sugar.

Drizzle over cooled bread. Let glaze harden before slicing.