Andza helps start-ups accelerate to success
The entries for Andza, a competition aimed at developing SA's top entrepreneurs and placing them on the fast track to success, is open for entries until July 19.
Andza offers SA's top start-ups the chance to be considered for R10m in investment funding and acceleration. The winner will also receive a cash prize of R250,000 while each of the two runners-up will receive R125,000.
The SA Innovation Summit, Africa's biggest start-up event, is hosting Andza in collaboration with the SA SME Fund, which is committed to developing South African entrepreneurs as an integral part of developing the country's economy.
Andza is a Tsonga word meaning to grow and multiply in great numbers, and this resonates with what the competition envisions for South African businesses.
Andza will focus on seed, venture and growth stage businesses. Following an extensive, countrywide search for the most innovative and talented entrepreneurs, the search will be narrowed to the 10 best start-ups, who will pitch their businesses in front of a panel of industry leaders at the 2019 SA Innovation Summit that is taking place in Cape Town from September 11 to 13.
The top start-ups will be considered for acceleration to the value of up to R10m through the SA SME Fund's partners, which include Knife Capital, 4Di Capital and Savant Capital.
In order to be eligible for acceleration, participants will need to meet the requirements of the specific accelerator.
Entrepreneurs are encouraged to enter their innovative solutions before the closing date of July 19 at https://innovationsummit.co.za/ andza-competition.