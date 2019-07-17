Andza helps start-ups accelerate to success

The entries for Andza, a competition aimed at developing SA's top entrepreneurs and placing them on the fast track to success, is open for entries until July 19.

Andza offers SA's top start-ups the chance to be considered for R10m in investment funding and acceleration. The winner will also receive a cash prize of R250,000 while each of the two runners-up will receive R125,000.

The SA Innovation Summit, Africa's biggest start-up event, is hosting Andza in collaboration with the SA SME Fund, which is committed to developing South African entrepreneurs as an integral part of developing the country's economy.