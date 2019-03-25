Food for the soul: Vegan café wins branding battle against Chicken Licken

MD Chantal Sombonos Van Tonder accused Oh My Soul Café’s owner Richard Duffin of using "confusingly similar" variations of the trademarks, including Soul, Rock my Soul, Catch my Soul, Bless my Soul, Feed your Soul and Soul Food on Facebook posts, coffee cups, serviettes and menus.

Van Tonder said the word Soul communicated African cool, a pride in Afrocentric heritage and self-validity, typified in the US by the civil rights movement and the great soul singers.

Duffin said his philosophy was entirely different - that animal cruelty shatters souls and that all animals have souls and require protection.

He said his branding was neither visually, phonetically nor conceptually similar to Chicken Licken and there could be no confusion.

In her judgment, handed down on Monday, Judge Pillay said Chicken Licken had to show that each of its customers or other interested persons would probably be deceived and confused.

There also had to be a "material connection" between the goods sold.

"This test is objective. The nature of the market for the goods is an important consideration ... and the offending mark must be considered in context, not in isolation.

"The applicant must prove that the respondent's use of its identical or similar mark will most likely take unfair advantage of or be detrimental to the character or repute of the registered mark," she said.

The judge said in this matter, both parties provided restaurant services.