Township pharmacy owner goes from rags to riches

Phumza Matwele is the founder of Eunimike Trading, the only over-the-counter pharmacy and healthcare centre in Khayelitsha, Western Cape. Although there are big-name brand pharmacies in local malls, there are no small independent pharmacies such as Eunimike Trading.

The daughter of a domestic worker, the 34-year-old never believed that she would one day own a successful business that has successfully managed to make a turnover of R80,000 monthly.

“My business opened in 2015. In the early stages the monthly turnover was between R7,000 and R10,000. When the SAB Foundation came into my business the monthly turnover was at an average of R30,000. When they fully supported my business using marketing and other aspects the business turnover went to R80,000,” Matwele said.

Her success has led to the opening of a second pharmacy under her name two months ago. She now provides work for three people.

A mother of three, Matwele said she was raised in a poor and disciplined family and this inspired her to chase after her dreams. Although she never went to any university, Matwele was accepted into a entrepreneurial development programme with the dream to open her own business.

“I worked in few different sectors until I had the opportunity to study at the Raymond Ackerman Academy of Entrepreneurial Development due to my zeal to go into the business world.”

Through the business training she became a part of seven entrepreneurs who in 2015 opened pharmacies in the area.