Working with wood fulfills ex-teacher

Thembisile Sambo has a new future nailed down, thanks to her love of carpentry.

The 36-year-old former maths teacher, who hails from Kanyamazane in Mpumalanga, has always loved wooden furniture and three years ago, switched chalk for chisel when she decided to do a course in carpentry.

"I realised that there are not a lot of female carpenters in SA. This motivated me even more to attain the skills and to become who I am today," she said.

Sambo said many people advised her to hire men to do the physical work while she managed the business end of things, but she remained undeterred.

"I wanted to know how to do the job, because I am really passionate about making wooden products."

And so began a new chapter, which started with Sambo learning everything she could about the furniture manufacturing industry and ended with her having her own business.

As the business grew, she had to hire additional carpenters but she remains hands-on.