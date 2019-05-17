'Customers don't want our new data bundle product,' says MTN

MTN said on Friday that it has decided to back down on its plan to introduce an "auto renew" 1MB data bundle when their subscribers' bundles run out - unless they proactively opt out.

"Our customers have made it clear that they do not want the automatic bundle option and we have therefore taken the decision not to implement the change," the network said in a statement.

What the network punted a week ago as a consumer-friendly solution to subscribers running out of data mid-session was widely condemned as flouting the Consumer Protection Act's outlawing of negative response marketing and a sinister exploitation of a loophole in the Independent Communications Authority's data regulations.

A week ago, Tech Central author Andrew Fraser accused MTN of misusing a small compromise that Icasa offered to the networks - that they could continue the session after the bundle was depleted, as long as they continued to charge in-bundle rates - in order to continue their previous method of billing for out-of-bundle data.

"Unfortunately it seems that Icasa failed to define what they meant by 'in-bundle' rates," he said.

"Any reasonable person would expect those rates to be equivalent to the rates of the bundle that had just been depleted - for example a 1GB bundle that sells for R150 has a per-MegaByte price of 15c - but this is not explicitly defined, and MTN has decided that it could mean the price of ANY data bundle.