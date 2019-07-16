SMEs show interest in CDI funding

South African small businesses in search of a cash injection enabling them to scale up and create much-needed jobs, are responding enthusiastically to a Craft and Design Institute (CDI) growth fund's call for funding applications.

The fund is mandated to allocate R12.8m to SMEs countrywide and across sectors.

The fund is managed by CDI Capital, a CDI subsidiary. Financing comes from the National Treasury's jobs fund, the Technology Innovation Agency and the Western Cape department of economic development & tourism.

"We made the call for applications on 12 June and received 60 submissions within a fortnight from businesses that are growing," says CDI executive director Erica Elk.

"We are delighted by this response, and we expect to receive considerably more applications. Our experience with the previous funding round shows that the bulk of submissions are received during the final week. Businesses shouldn't wait until the last day, though, as there are a few uploads required."

More than half the applications received to date, from June 12 to June 28, are from Gauteng, with the remainder from Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

They represent craft, design, light manufacturing and other enterprises that range from tourism and logistics to vehicle security and retail.