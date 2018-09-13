Kasi Business | Mashishi's passion lights up the Vaal

Working with electricity runs in the family of the Mashishi household as entrepreneur Lebohang and her husband Matsi own separate electrification businesses.

Since deciding in 2013 to establish her own entity, Liyasibekela Trading and Projects, Mashishi has made great strides for a woman with no maths and science in her matric. She quit her job as safety practitioner at a Sasol oil plant in Sasolburg, northern Free State five years ago after she felt the urge and need to be her own boss.

Liyasibekela Trading and Projects' workshop is at the Matlafatso Incubation Hub in Vanderbjlpark. Most of Mashishi's local government, municipal, residential and private clients are in the Vaal.

"I gained the knowledge of working with electricity on the job. I worked for a construction firm for six years before working at different sites for Sasol wiring and laying cables for two years," says Mashishi.

"I was an assistant, helping with every thing from bulb replacement to wiring buildings. I was hands-on, learning everything on the job."

Born in Bophelong in Vanderbjlpark, Mashishi, 33, a mother of three, did two short courses to gain more knowledge about how to work with high-voltage power.

She says her five- year-old business has been a sub-contractor to the Emfuleni local municipality after receiving her first contract to replace bulbs at all municipal buildings in 2013.