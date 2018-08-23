Nontobeko Mathenjwa pushes the boundaries

As Mzansi wraps up Women's Month with a number of celebrations, civil engineer Nontobeko Mathenjwa has raised her hand and is one of the many women making their mark in managing big projects.

Mathenjwa is a project manager at the South African National Roads Agency Limited, a position that she has held since 2013.

Before joining the government's road agency, Mathenjwa worked for six years as a civil engineer at Gauteng Piling, a company specialising in proper piling critical to the durability and safety of new structures' foundations, whether one-storey or 30-storey high buildings.

She is currently overseeing the reconstruction of the accident-prone Moloto Road as part of a R3.7-billion makeover.

"I'm managing the project team, this includes working with consultants, service providers, designers and constructors. Overall, I ensure that whatever is done is well within budget," she says.

She holds a diploma in civil engineering and BTech degree in construction management from the University of Johannesburg. Mathenjwa is a resident of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, but was born and raised in Diepkloof, Soweto.