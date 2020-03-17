Covid-19: UCT arranges student allowances as more universities shut

More universities have suspended in-person academic programmes.

The University of the Free State (UFS) said its academic programme has been suspended until April 13.

“Alternative methods of teaching and learning are being assessed. Students will be informed regarding these methods as soon as possible,” rector and vice-chancellor Prof Francis Petersen said.

Information about the June examination will be communicated later.

UFS said the arrangements did not apply to long-distance-learning students.

The university has also cancelled graduation ceremonies, open days, and sporting and official events.

Students in residences must vacate their rooms by March 20. All residences will be closed until April 13.

Petersen said a suspension has been placed on all international travel for staff and students until June 30.