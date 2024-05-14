Franco draws positives from first year with AmaZulu

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco believes he has improved Usuthu since he took over at the start of the campaign.
Franco inherited a side that had finished 12th with 33 points last season. With two games to spare, AmaZulu have already matched last season's point tally, occupying the 12th spot as well.
Usuthu drew 1-all against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday. Ashley du Preez scored for Chiefs while Victor Letsoalo netted for the Durbanites.
"I think offensively the team has improved a lot, playing a different system. We have a very solid team. I don't know if you remember [that] last season AmaZulu were conceding goals at an alarming rate [they conceded 33 from 30 league games].
"The difference this season is huge... we've reduced those figures. We can be better, yes, but a lot of work has been done already,'' Franco stated.
"From day one, the spirit of this team has been amazing. I am really proud of how these players behave since I started working with them."
The Spaniard valued that point against Amakhosi, also appreciating that they've already matched last season's point tally with two games remaining as they eye to finish in the top 8.
AmaZulu face Sekhukhune United away in their penultimate league tie on Saturday, before wrapping up the campaign at home to Golden Arrows the following weekend.
"I think the point is pretty fair. We are happy because at this stage, we've already accumulated the same number of points we finished last season with. We have two games to go and we are still alive in the fight for top 8 which I think is something realistic for this club,'' Franco said.
Franco suggested his troops were fatigued against Chiefs, feeling that prevented them from creating as many chances as they should.
"It's a pity that we didn't have that freshness after playing three days earlier. At this stage of the season games are coming in thick and fast, so we have to live with that.
"Today we were also limited by the second substitution. I think with a little bit more freshness we would have managed to create more chances,'' the Usuthu coach said.
Franco draws positives from first year with AmaZulu
Offensively, the team has improved a lot, says coach
Image: Shaun Roy
