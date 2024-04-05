Chippa held a media open day yesterday, aimed at previewing this clash. At the same event, Chilli Boys defender Roscoe Pietersen conveyed their condolences as a club to the Fleurs family and friends, cautioning his teammates against underestimating struggling Amakhosi.
“I just want to pass our condolences as Chippa family for the loss of Luke Fleurs ... to his family and friends as they go through this moment of grief. Playing against Kaizer Chiefs is never easy. They are a big brand. Yes, they are not in the greatest of forms right now, but we can't take the game too lightly,'' Petersen said.
In recent seasons, the PSL has hardly postponed scheduled matches in the event of clubs losing their players. In December 2020, Mamelodi Sundowns played against TS Galaxy three days after losing talented defender Motjeka Madisha in a road crash.
Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa could not be reached for comment.
The league's media manager Fhatuwani Mpfuni said: “As far as I know, there's no postponement but if there's any we will let you know.”
Chiefs clash to go on despite Fleurs' tragedy
Moment of silence will be observed in all PSL games
Image: Kaizer Chiefs Twitter
Kaizer Chiefs' game against Chippa United will go ahead tomorrow despite Amakhosi mourning the tragic passing of their defender Luke Fleurs. The game is billed for the Buffalo City Municipality Stadium at 3pm.
The 24-year-old Fleurs, who was yet to make his Chiefs debut since joining as a free agent in October after leaving SuperSport United, was gunned down in a hijacking in Honeydew, Johannesburg, on Wednesday night.
Yesterday, the PSL released a statement saying a moment of silence will be observed in all the games at the weekend to honour the centre-back.
“In tribute to Luke's memory, a moment of silence will be observed at all DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship and DStv Diski Challenge fixtures this weekend,'' said the PSL.
