"With the turnover between the games, we don't train. But [I am] happy with the attitude, the energy and the spirit of the brotherhood. I'm happy with the never-say-die attitude, to keep on trying. These types of games are difficult and even some of the big teams are struggling.
"We had to be patient and keep on trying. [I am] proud of the effort of the players. I'm happy with the substitutions.
"I'm happy for Mendieta because of his attitude. It has been difficult for him, the adaptation, the language, injuries. But he fights, he trains well and he has a good attitude. Happy with the results, we needed to win against a team that was not here to win."
Mokwena also warned that his side can still improve from where they are with more training sessions.
"We will improve, this team will get a lot better and that's what a lot of people don't think about with more training days and the only thing to improve is to train."
Sundowns will shift their focus to the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Young Africans on Friday, where a win will see them progress to the semifinal.
Mokwena lauds Downs after last minute win as they shift focus to CAF
Coach happy with Mendieta's form
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena continued to praise his players after snatching a late winner against struggling Richards Bay in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium last night.
The last-gasp win was secured through a deadly header by Junior Mendieta in optional time to see Sundowns maintain their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership table with 49 points from 19 games.
What pleased Mokwena was that even when he rotated his squad, they still managed to get a win.
Sundowns made 11 changes from the team that drew 0-0 with Young Africans in the CAF Champions League quarter-final first leg at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania on Saturday, with Mokwena having an eye on the return leg on Friday.
He was also happy with the never-die attitude as Mediata scored in optional time with the match heading for a draw.
"Just to congratulate the team, [I am] proud of the players. [I am] very happy that we won. [There are] few things I didn't like about the performance, but [that's] okay... the number of rotations with a lot of players who have not played in a long time," Mokwena told the media after the match.
