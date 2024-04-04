Johnson still eye 2nd spot finish on the log

At the rate Kaizer Chiefs are dropping points, even a top-eight finish looks difficult to achieve by the end of the season.
Nevertheless, Chiefs interim mentor Cavin Johnson has even loftier projections of how they will finish. Quizzed on what has now become their target after losing 0-1 to Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, Johnson maintained they still aim for the second spot as he hopes the teams ahead of them can still lose games.
"It [their objectives] stays the same. I think we have eight games left. The objective is still to win all games that are available. We have to
push for that and if you push for that, you don't know what can happen to the teams above you...they could also lose games,'' Johnson said.
Johnson's team have only collected 19 points from a possible 39 since he was named the caretaker coach at Naturena, replacing Molefi Ntseki, who had amassed 11 points from a possible 27. Chiefs now find themselves eight points behind second-placed Stellenbosch, who have a game in hand.
Johnson admitted their display against Stellies was poor, explaining how they struggled to play as Divine Titus' goal, scored on the stroke of halftime, sunk them.
"I don't think we played a very good game of football. I think the first half was up and down and then we gave away a goal that we could see was coming. We tried to tell our players that they just need to concentrate on the game in the last minutes of the first half but their concentration lapsed and we conceded,'' the Chiefs caretaker coach stated.
"In reality, we don't create any clear-cut opportunities. We move the ball but we make technical errors because in one moment I look at it and I think 'yeah we didn't have a good game of football', that's the bottom line.
"I thought we should have used the ball better but in saying that, you are playing the second team on the log and they are not second for nothing...they put up a good show against us. We were not able to break them down."
Chiefs next face Chippa United at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Johnson still eye 2nd spot finish on the log
But woeful Chiefs' fate no longer in their hands
