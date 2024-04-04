×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Johnson still eye 2nd spot finish on the log

But woeful Chiefs’ fate no longer in their hands

04 April 2024 - 07:10
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs defender Sfiso Hlanti in action against Suhle Nduli of Stellenbosch FC during their DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.
Kaizer Chiefs defender Sfiso Hlanti in action against Suhle Nduli of Stellenbosch FC during their DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.
Image: Gallo Images

At the rate Kaizer Chiefs are dropping points, even a top-eight finish looks difficult to achieve by the end of the season.

Nevertheless, Chiefs interim mentor Cavin Johnson has even loftier projections of how they will finish. Quizzed on what has now become their target after losing 0-1 to Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, Johnson maintained they still aim for the second spot as he hopes the teams ahead of them can still lose games.

"It [their objectives] stays the same. I think we have eight games left. The objective is still to win all games that are available. We have to

push for that and if you push for that, you don't know what can happen to the teams above you...they could also lose games,'' Johnson said.

Johnson's team have only collected 19 points from a possible 39 since he was named the caretaker coach at Naturena, replacing Molefi Ntseki, who had amassed 11 points from a possible 27. Chiefs now find themselves eight points behind second-placed Stellenbosch, who have a game in hand. 

Johnson admitted their display against Stellies was poor, explaining how they struggled to play as Divine Titus' goal, scored on the stroke of halftime, sunk them.

"I don't think we played a very good game of football. I think the first half was up and down and then we gave away a goal that we could see was coming. We tried to tell our players that they just need to concentrate on the game in the last minutes of the first half but their concentration lapsed and we conceded,'' the Chiefs caretaker coach stated.

"In reality, we don't create any clear-cut opportunities. We move the ball but we make technical errors because in one moment I look at it and I think 'yeah we didn't have a good game of football', that's the bottom line.

"I thought we should have used the ball better but in saying that, you are playing the second team on the log and they are not second for nothing...they put up a good show against us. We were not able to break them down."

Chiefs next face Chippa United at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

 

Mokwena lauds Downs after last minute win as they shift focus to CAF

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena continued to praise his players after snatching a late winner against struggling Richards Bay in the DStv ...
Sport
1 day ago

The team and I are still together – Johnson after Chiefs' loss

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson has insisted that his players are still behind him amid the team's awful form of late.
Sport
1 day ago

Kgoale unfazed by tough conditions in Nigeria

Banyana Banyana midfield workhorse Nomvula "Lipstick Lady" Kgoale has told of some tough environmental conditions in Nigeria as they gear up to take ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack