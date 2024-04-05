Veteran Matlou itches for last hurray at the Paris Olympics

Banyana Banyana stalwart Noko Matlou, 38, has vowed to give her all to make sure she doesn't miss a chance to get her Olympics swansong in Paris this year.
Banyana face one last hurdle, Nigeria, to qualify for the Olympics. These two powerhouses of the African women's football battle it out in the first leg of the last round of the qualifiers at Mko Abiola Stadium in Abuja tonight (6pm SA time). The return leg is billed for Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
"It would be my last Olympics if we qualify, so it's very important that I give my all to make sure that we secure our spot there [in Paris],'' Matlou, who was part of the Banyana squads in their previous two appearances at the Games in London and in Rio in 2012 and in 2016 respectively, said.
It also hurts Matlou that Banyana failed to qualify for the last Games, hosted by Japan's Tokyo in 2021. "This encounter against Nigeria is very important to us. It's also very important for us to qualify for the Olympics since we missed out on the last edition,'' the 2008 CAF Women's Footballer of the Year said.
Matlou also revealed they are trying by all means to make the younger generation in the squad understand the significance of this clash against traditional foes, Nigeria, saying the youngsters must absorb the teachings of the stalwarts because they won't be part of the side in the near future.
"As experienced players, we are working very hard in making sure we drive the message across the youngsters that this game is crucial. We are stressing to them that they must also learn as much as they can from us because we won't be here in the next coming years,'' Matlou said.
Meanwhile, midfielder Amogelang Motau indicated that the team had acclimatised to Nigerian conditions. SA landed in Nigeria on Sunday and a few players initially complained about hot air and heavy training pitches.
"We've been here in Nigeria for several days now. The spirit in camp is very high. We've acclimatised and we've gotten used to the weather,'' Motau said.
The Olympics will be hosted by France's capital city Paris from July 26 to August 11.
Veteran Matlou itches for last hurray at the Paris Olympics
Banyana stalwart urges teammates to see off Nigeria
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
