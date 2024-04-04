Heavy schedule doesn't faze us anymore, says Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says they are now used to playing matches after three days as they now shift their focus to the CAF Champions League quarterfinal return leg against Young Africans at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow (8pm).
Sundowns, who played the Tanzanian side in the first leg on Saturday away, returned to the country on Sunday morning to prepare for their DStv Premiership match against Richards Bay, where they won 1-0 on Tuesday courtesy of Junior Mendieta's late goal.
Mokwena, who made wholesale changes in that match as he rested his key players for tomorrow's return leg, said this is what they are expecting now until the end of the season with a tight schedule.
"We arrived on Sunday morning and on Monday, we already had to report for camp. It's going to be like this every three days until the end of the season," Mokwena said. "We had to get used to it. This time is not about the details of the performance, it's about trying to stay focused on the ultimate prize because these are games of consequence."
The changes he made saw his fringe players get an opportunity to play and with the league title almost wrapped up, Mokwena said he will continue to rotate his squad.
"I was happy because I was working with Neo [Maema] a lot at training, playing him as an inverted fullback where he comes inside to overload and goes back to defend," Mokwena said as Maema played against Bay on Tuesday.
"He did that well in the game. I was also happy with the contribution of Zuko [Mdunyelwa], he has been playing well and it is good to see Mothobi Mvala back. His last game was at Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] with Bafana Bafana.
"[Bathusi] Aubaas is growing in stature and he is believing a bit more. Denis [Onyango] has not got a lot of game time, but he was superb, with zero mistakes and good leadership on set pieces and organisation.
"I am happy for Pitso [Sphelele Mkhulise] because he has also been coming along nicely. The dynamics don't make it easy because you want momentum and regularity where they can almost play with their eyes closed but know the movements of each other."
'We are focused on the ultimate prize'
Heavy schedule doesn't faze us anymore, says Mokwena
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says they are now used to playing matches after three days as they now shift their focus to the CAF Champions League quarterfinal return leg against Young Africans at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow (8pm).
Sundowns, who played the Tanzanian side in the first leg on Saturday away, returned to the country on Sunday morning to prepare for their DStv Premiership match against Richards Bay, where they won 1-0 on Tuesday courtesy of Junior Mendieta's late goal.
Mokwena, who made wholesale changes in that match as he rested his key players for tomorrow's return leg, said this is what they are expecting now until the end of the season with a tight schedule.
"We arrived on Sunday morning and on Monday, we already had to report for camp. It's going to be like this every three days until the end of the season," Mokwena said. "We had to get used to it. This time is not about the details of the performance, it's about trying to stay focused on the ultimate prize because these are games of consequence."
The changes he made saw his fringe players get an opportunity to play and with the league title almost wrapped up, Mokwena said he will continue to rotate his squad.
"I was happy because I was working with Neo [Maema] a lot at training, playing him as an inverted fullback where he comes inside to overload and goes back to defend," Mokwena said as Maema played against Bay on Tuesday.
"He did that well in the game. I was also happy with the contribution of Zuko [Mdunyelwa], he has been playing well and it is good to see Mothobi Mvala back. His last game was at Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] with Bafana Bafana.
"[Bathusi] Aubaas is growing in stature and he is believing a bit more. Denis [Onyango] has not got a lot of game time, but he was superb, with zero mistakes and good leadership on set pieces and organisation.
"I am happy for Pitso [Sphelele Mkhulise] because he has also been coming along nicely. The dynamics don't make it easy because you want momentum and regularity where they can almost play with their eyes closed but know the movements of each other."
Johnson still eye 2nd spot finish on the log
Mokwena lauds Downs after last minute win as they shift focus to CAF
The team and I are still together – Johnson after Chiefs' loss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos