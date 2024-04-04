Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker says their current blistering form feels surreal to him as he never imagined that this will happen this season.
Stellenbosch's 1-0 victory over struggling Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Tuesday put them on 19 games without defeat with 15 wins and four draws. Devin Titus scored in the first stanza's stoppage time.
"I can't speak highly enough of this group of players. I think it's now 19 games unbeaten... which 15 are wins and I think you can see out there with the work they put in that they deserve everything they're getting. It's six months now since we last lost a game...end of September against Sundowns [they lost 3-1 away in the league],'' Barker said.
"There's still a lot of football to be played... 27 points to play for but if you'd told me at the beginning of the season that we'd be at the position that we are in now, I'd have probably not agreed with you or believed, so sometimes it's a bit surreal for myself as well...the run that we are on.''
Barker wants his troops to stay focused as Sekhukhune United, who are in a great form in their own right, loom large. Stellies and Babina Noko will face off at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday night (8pm). Sekhukhune are unbeaten in the DStv Premiership this year with four successive wins and a draw.
"It's about focus... because we've got another big game against Sekhukhune, so there's no rest. We must put in another good performance against Sekhukhune, another team who's in good form,'' the Stellies mentor stated.
Barker awed by Stellies' current form
