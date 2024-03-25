"So, to reach the semifinal and to be in the top eight would be amazing, because the next step is to improve every season and after that, we will set-up new goals.
Ramovic targets top eight spot, cup semis
After making one final, Galaxy coach satisfied with the season
Image: Veli Nhlapo
After making the Carling Knockout final which they lost to Stellenbosch on penalties last year, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic feels finishing in the top eight in the DStv Premiership and reaching the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup would rank as an amazing achievement for his side this season.
The Rockets are ninth on the log standings with 12 matches to go. They are also in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup, where they will face Chippa United on April 14.
Ramovic is content with the progress his side has made since he took over in 2021.
"We have to be realistic. We want to be in the top eight this season," Ramovic said.
"We reached the Carling Knockout final and for us, it is just a beautiful thing and if we can now get into the semifinal [of the Nedbank Cup], we know that anything can happen.
"So, to reach the semifinal and to be in the top eight would be amazing, because the next step is to improve every season and after that, we will set-up new goals.
"But for now, we have to be focused and stay humble to reach our dreams and goals."
Ramovic, 45, added that he will use that experience of reaching the Carling Knockout to inspire his side to achieve their objective.
"That experience will help us because when you reach a final, it means the players can see that everything in their lives is possible if you put the hard work, the right attitude and the right lifestyle in front of yourself," he said.
"And if you want to improve, everything is possible and this is how it is. I've always said it, while I was a player, that hard work beats talent and it speaks about how we are driven."
Galaxy will resume their league assignment when they host AmaZulu at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
Fixtures
Saturday: CPT v Chiefs, Cape Town 3.30pm; Polokwane v Chippa, Old Peter Mokaba (3.30pm); Arrows v Bay, Mpumalanga (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Royal, Danie Craven (3.30pm); Galaxy v AmaZulu, Mbombela (5.30pm); Sekhukhune v Pirates, Peter Mokaba (5.45pm).
Sunday: Spurs v Swallows, Athlone (3.30pm)
