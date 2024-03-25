"From now on, every game counts and we are going to take every remaining game like a cup final. We've realised that we need to win every game in order for us to survive,'' Akpeyi said at the PSL Player Transition Programme graduation at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Sandton last week.
"I have so much belief that we will survive although our squad is young. We have many younger players who've just arrived in the Premiership and some of them haven't even played in the NFD before and this makes it even more challenging [to fight for survival]. Again, most of them have shown character, they've shown resilience and they've shown that they are ready to break through and make their name in the Premiership."
Musa Nyatama is now at the helm on an interim basis. The departure of Komphela and players like Jali was mainly influenced by the club's well-documented financial woes that led up to players downing tools, leaving the club without adequate playing personnel to honour their December league fixtures against Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns. The Birds eventually forfeited both games.
In trying to replace Jali and co, Swallows opted to bring on board at least seven new faces with Ntsikelelo Nyauza, who was discarded by Richards Bay, headlining the list that also include attackers Lwanda Mbanjwa and Jacob Everson, who previously played in third tier of SA football.
Akpeyi still positive despite Birds' woes
Team yet to win since Komphela's departure
Image: BackpagePix/Gerhard Duraan
Moroka Swallows' Daniel Akpeyi has indicated they were still in the process of redeeming themselves after their campaign plunged into an un-thought of pandemonium, that saw the club lose coach Steve Komphela and several stars like Andile Jali and Keegan Allan, among many others.
Swallows now stare relegation in the face, having never won a game since they parted ways with Komphela and instrumental players. Even so, Akpeyi is confident they will escape the axe, albeit conceding having a squad with so many players who are still wet behind their ears makes their fight for survival a bit difficult.
"For now I think we are trying to bring ourselves together ... to make sure that we look into surviving relegation. Yes, we've had our challenges and turbulences, but we are now looking into the future.
Broos to opt for Bafana big guns in Algeria friendly
"From now on, every game counts and we are going to take every remaining game like a cup final. We've realised that we need to win every game in order for us to survive,'' Akpeyi said at the PSL Player Transition Programme graduation at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Sandton last week.
"I have so much belief that we will survive although our squad is young. We have many younger players who've just arrived in the Premiership and some of them haven't even played in the NFD before and this makes it even more challenging [to fight for survival]. Again, most of them have shown character, they've shown resilience and they've shown that they are ready to break through and make their name in the Premiership."
Musa Nyatama is now at the helm on an interim basis. The departure of Komphela and players like Jali was mainly influenced by the club's well-documented financial woes that led up to players downing tools, leaving the club without adequate playing personnel to honour their December league fixtures against Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns. The Birds eventually forfeited both games.
In trying to replace Jali and co, Swallows opted to bring on board at least seven new faces with Ntsikelelo Nyauza, who was discarded by Richards Bay, headlining the list that also include attackers Lwanda Mbanjwa and Jacob Everson, who previously played in third tier of SA football.
Mokwena tells De Reuck, Maema to keep faith
PSL confirm dates and venues for Nedbank Cup quarterfinals
Mammila is prolong our stay — Kopo
Barker urges Adams not to focus on Downs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos