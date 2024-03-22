Chippa United co-coach Kwanele Kopo explained why they decided to have technical adviser Morgan Mammila on the bench giving instructions during matches.
Kopo, alongside Thabo September, were recently appointed as Chippa co-coaches, and have hit the ground running.
They replaced Mammila, who has been seen on the bench during matches and issuing instructions to the players.
Kopo insisted they were happy to have him as they needed someone like him for a smooth team transition.
“Morgan was a coach of the team and he has been there for a while. He has also been at [Moroka] Swallows as a technical adviser and he sat on the bench with Musa [Nyatama],” Koppo explained.
“In 2021, I had an offer to join Chippa while he was the head coach and he asked me to come and be an assistant coach. From that perspective, we developed a relationship. Going into a club, we felt with coach Thabo, that we needed a person like him for a smooth transition of managing the players.
“It's the first head coach for me and coach September, so we also need to be cautious not just to go diving into the swimming pool with excitement.
“So you need someone that has that experience of managing that environment. You know, when you go to Chippa, everybody says you must go with one bag. I think coach Morgan is helping us prolong that stay.”
Chippa have done well since Kopo and September took over earlier this year, suffering a single defeat in six matches across all competitions.
Kopo described where they thought they needed to change.
“And on arrival, we had to find a balance and also try to do more with the players that we have rather than to do a whole squad change because we didn't have the time. We create a lot of chances now to score. Yeah, we still need to improve on finishing.”
Mammila is prolong our stay — Kopo
Chippa co-coach explains adviser's role during matches
Image: Philip Maeta
Chippa United co-coach Kwanele Kopo explained why they decided to have technical adviser Morgan Mammila on the bench giving instructions during matches.
Kopo, alongside Thabo September, were recently appointed as Chippa co-coaches, and have hit the ground running.
They replaced Mammila, who has been seen on the bench during matches and issuing instructions to the players.
Kopo insisted they were happy to have him as they needed someone like him for a smooth team transition.
“Morgan was a coach of the team and he has been there for a while. He has also been at [Moroka] Swallows as a technical adviser and he sat on the bench with Musa [Nyatama],” Koppo explained.
“In 2021, I had an offer to join Chippa while he was the head coach and he asked me to come and be an assistant coach. From that perspective, we developed a relationship. Going into a club, we felt with coach Thabo, that we needed a person like him for a smooth transition of managing the players.
“It's the first head coach for me and coach September, so we also need to be cautious not just to go diving into the swimming pool with excitement.
“So you need someone that has that experience of managing that environment. You know, when you go to Chippa, everybody says you must go with one bag. I think coach Morgan is helping us prolong that stay.”
Chippa have done well since Kopo and September took over earlier this year, suffering a single defeat in six matches across all competitions.
Kopo described where they thought they needed to change.
“And on arrival, we had to find a balance and also try to do more with the players that we have rather than to do a whole squad change because we didn't have the time. We create a lot of chances now to score. Yeah, we still need to improve on finishing.”
Mokwena tells De Reuck, Maema to keep faith
Barker urges Adams not to focus on Downs
Riveiro hopes for magical second half like last season's
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos