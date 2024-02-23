×

Soccer

Olympics in Banyana's mind as they face Tanzania

23 February 2024 - 07:43
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Banyana Banyana players go through their paces at training this week as they prepare to take on Tanzania in an Olympics qualifier tomorrow and on Tuesday.
Image: Lee Warren

Banyana Banyana striker Jermaine Seoposenwe has stressed the importance of qualifying for the Olympics if they are to maintain their status as one of the continents giants.

Banyana, who are the reigning champions of Womens Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), take on Tanzania in the first leg of the third round of the Olympics qualifiers at Dar es Salaams Azam Complex Stadium this afternoon (3pm SA time).

The return leg is billed for Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm). The winner of this tie will advance to the last round. Only two nations will represent Africa at the Games, to be hosted by Frances Paris from July 26 to August 11.

We have to continuously qualify for major tournaments if we want to stay on top in Africa, so that we are tested against the best teams in the world every year. To stay on top of Africa is super important for us, Seoposenwe said.

