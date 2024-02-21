Seema wary of third-division Highlands Park

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has detailed why he views Highlands Park as favourites in tonight's Nedbank Cup last 32 clash against Babina Noko at Dobsonville Stadium (7pm).
Highlands, who sold their Premiership status to TS Galaxy in September 2020, campaign in the ABC Motsepe League. Even so, Seema believes they are still a force to be reckoned with, hence they can't afford to underestimate them. The Lions of the North are sixth on the Gauteng ABC Motsepe League table with 39 points, four behind leaders Dondol Stars after 22 games.
"When you talk about the history of SA football, you can't leave Highlands Park out. We are just four years old as Sekhukhune United, so we are the underdogs,'' Seema said at a media conference at the PSL headquarters in Parktown on Monday.
"We will have a lot of trouble if we underestimate this team... the coach that they have, Allan Freese, has a lot of experience. This team has a full technical team like top-flight teams, they have analysts, physios and they are a team that's always expected to win that league [the Gauteng ABC Motsepe League]. They score a lot of goals... they've scored about 27 goals in their league."
Meanwhile, Highlands mentor Freese sees the tie as a perfect chance for his troops to taste a more competitive level of football, hoping some will be lucky enough to be scouted by teams in the leagues above theirs, albeit emphasising helping the team win should be the priority.
"It will be the first time for some of our boys to be playing against a top-flight team. We hope to do well but we also hope for these boys to get a little bit of exposure,'' Freese said on Monday.
"Maybe one or two will be lucky to go forward and get a team in the big leagues. We can't stop them from going further but when I say they will get exposure I mean they will be exposed to the higher level of football not that I am putting them on the market. They must first play to help Highlands Park win before trying to prove themselves."
Seema wary of third-division Highlands Park
Coach says Lions of the North are on par with PSL teams
Image: VELI NHLAPO
