Pressure's on AmaZulu, says Maduka

Ahead of their Nedbank Cup last 32 match at King Zwelithini Stadium t onight(7pm), Royal AM coach John Maduka is of the view that pressure is on AmaZulu to prove that their 3-0 victory over them before the Africa Cup of Nations was not a fluke.
The last time these two sides met, Usuthu emerged victorious in the DStv Premiership and while they will be eyeing a double, Maduka warned that this will be a different ball game.
Usuthu will come into this game on the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Cape Town Spurs in the DStv Premiership match on Saturday, while Thwihli Thwahla played to a goalless draw with Kaizer Chiefs.
"We are ready for them. It's a totally different ball game. Remember, when you play a league match, you can either win, lose or draw. [This one ] is a cup game," Maduka said.
"I'm sure where they are they should be worried ... the pressure is on them, not us, because of the results that they got when we played them last time.
"We are looking forward to the game and we will plan well. We will try as much as we can to compete in each and every situation on the field of play."
Thwihli Thwahla have not had a good run in the league, with only a single victory in their last six matches, and Maduka believes a win tonight will be a confidence booster for his side.
"If we do well in this game, it will give confidence to the players that we can start winning matches. It will be good for us also as a team because we are ambitious," he said.
"We want to do well in this cup, we want to go to the next stage and for us to be able to go to the next stage, we have to do well in this game. So, it will help us going forward. The more you play more games, the better because it will help us."
Fixtures
Today: AmaZulu v Royal, King Zwelithini (7pm)
Friday: Arrows v Galaxy, Mpumalanga (7pm); Stellenbosch v Callies, Danie Craven (7pm)
Saturday: JDR v Lions, Giant (3pm); Rovers v Swallows, Isak Steyl (3pm); Ravens v Spain, Princess Magogo (3pm); Crystal Lake v Pirates, Mbombela (3pm); Bay v Polokwane, King Zwelithini (6pm).
Pressure's on AmaZulu, says Maduka
Usuthu look to bounce back after last week's loss
Image: Veli Nhlapo
