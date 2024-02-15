×

South Africa

Gugulethu man arrested with rifles, handguns and 273 rounds of ammo

By TIMESLIVE - 15 February 2024 - 15:20
Weapons found at the property in Gugulethu.
Image: SAPS

Police seized four rifles, four 9mm pistols and 273 rounds of ammunition when they swooped on a suspect in the early hours of Thursday in Gugulethu, Cape Town.

A 37-year-old man was arrested in the operation led by the provincial detectives’ serious and violent crime investigations unit.

“The members obtained and executed a search warrant on a premises in NY5 Gugulethu upon which they found the suspect. A further search resulted in the discovery of four rifles with 123 rounds of ammunition and four 9mm pistols with 150 rounds of ammunition,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie.

“The suspect was unable to provide a valid licence for the possession thereof and was arrested on charges related to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.”

The man will appear in the Athlone magistrate’s court.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile thanked the team for helping rid the streets of firearms used in the commission of serious and violent crimes.

