Maela sings praises to new Bucs recruits

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela has hailed the club’s two new recruits – Thabiso Lebitso and Thalente Mbatha – as “top players”, suggesting the Buccaneers hierarchy hardly miss as far as signing good players is concerned.
The 28-year-old Lebitso joined Pirates on a two-and-a-half year deal from Chippa United, while 26-year-old Mbatha arrived from SuperSport United on an initial six-month loan deal with an option to purchase at the end of the season. The midfield pair were confirmed as Pirates’ new players late last month.
“Look... top, top players. We support them and I am sure they’ll be able to contribute massively going forward,” Maela said when the Sea Robbers visited Zodwa Khoza Foundation Skills and Entrepreneurial Development Centre in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Friday, where they donated goods worth R100,000 by virtue of being MTN8 champions.
“I’ve always said this, we trust our leadership, we trust our management that whenever they bring in players, they bring in the best. They always bring in players who come in and improve us as a team.”
Maela also opened up about the departure of one of their influential players in recent years, Thembinkosi Lorch, saying seeing him leave was emotional for him. Lorch joined foes Mamelodi Sundowns a few weeks ago. Lorch could make his Sundowns debut against the same Buccaneers when the two sides clash in what should be an exhilarating encounter at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (8pm).
“I’ve shared special moments with Lorch. Through the eight years I’ve been here, he had always been by my side...we’ve always fought together. So, when he left it was quite emotional, but we are mature enough to know that in football players come and go but he club remains,” Maela said.
Maela has, however, let his heart come to terms with the reality that Lorch is now a Brazilian. “Personally, I wish him well and the team wishes him well where he’s at now. I mean, Lorch gave us beautiful moments and he’ll always be remembered for those moments,” said the Bucs skipper.
Maela sings praises to new Bucs recruits
Lebitso, Mbatha to beef-up Pirates midfield
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela has hailed the club’s two new recruits – Thabiso Lebitso and Thalente Mbatha – as “top players”, suggesting the Buccaneers hierarchy hardly miss as far as signing good players is concerned.
The 28-year-old Lebitso joined Pirates on a two-and-a-half year deal from Chippa United, while 26-year-old Mbatha arrived from SuperSport United on an initial six-month loan deal with an option to purchase at the end of the season. The midfield pair were confirmed as Pirates’ new players late last month.
“Look... top, top players. We support them and I am sure they’ll be able to contribute massively going forward,” Maela said when the Sea Robbers visited Zodwa Khoza Foundation Skills and Entrepreneurial Development Centre in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Friday, where they donated goods worth R100,000 by virtue of being MTN8 champions.
“I’ve always said this, we trust our leadership, we trust our management that whenever they bring in players, they bring in the best. They always bring in players who come in and improve us as a team.”
Maela also opened up about the departure of one of their influential players in recent years, Thembinkosi Lorch, saying seeing him leave was emotional for him. Lorch joined foes Mamelodi Sundowns a few weeks ago. Lorch could make his Sundowns debut against the same Buccaneers when the two sides clash in what should be an exhilarating encounter at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (8pm).
“I’ve shared special moments with Lorch. Through the eight years I’ve been here, he had always been by my side...we’ve always fought together. So, when he left it was quite emotional, but we are mature enough to know that in football players come and go but he club remains,” Maela said.
Maela has, however, let his heart come to terms with the reality that Lorch is now a Brazilian. “Personally, I wish him well and the team wishes him well where he’s at now. I mean, Lorch gave us beautiful moments and he’ll always be remembered for those moments,” said the Bucs skipper.
Ellis faces selection headache as Banyana gear up for Olympics
Bafana quartet make our Afcon team of the tournament
Monyane urges Bucs to get over departed Lorch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos