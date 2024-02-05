Lorch pledges to bring joy to Sundowns fans

New Mamelodi Sundowns player Thembinkosi Lorch is looking forward to reuniting with Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams at the club.
Lorch has played with some of those players as part of the Bafana Bafana squad while at Orlando Pirates, and having joined Sundowns recently, he says he cannot wait to play alongside them.
Zwane, Williams and Mokoena are still with Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and will face Nigeria in the semifinal on Wednesday, where they will look to book a place in the final.
Bafana beat Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties in the quarterfinal on Saturday to set a date against old foes Nigeria.
“It will be good to meet up with Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams and many others from Bafana Bafana,” Lorch told Sundowns’ media department.
“I look forward to working with them and contributing to the success of the team here at Sundowns.”
Lorch, 30, added that the move to Sundowns at his age was crucial in his career.
“Leaving was tough given the time I spent wearing the Pirates jersey and the love I received from the fans. However, I believe that making this move is a crucial step in my career at this time.
“Being in this new environment and joining a winning team like Sundowns feels incredibly satisfying. I am eager to contribute my best and continue achieving success in this new chapter of my football journey.
“Whatever makes me happy, they always support me. Of course, some family members didn’t see the move coming, but that is football. Change is part of the game and I appreciate the support from those closest to me.”
Lorch also promised Sundowns supporters he would give his all at the club during his stay to achieve more success.
“I promise the supporters that they are going to enjoy my football. I will do my best for us to win more and add to what the team has already achieved this season and in previous ones.
“Your support means everything and I am committed to giving my all for the team and our loyal Sandawana supporters.”
