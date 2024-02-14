After Hugo Broos guided Bafana Bafana to a third-place finish in the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast, legend Andre Arendse has been convinced the national team can achieve excellent results in the future under the Belgian coach.
Broos won the hearts of many South Africans after Bafana's impressive performances at Afcon, where the team eliminated the likes of Morocco, Cape Verde and beat DR Congo.
Arendse, who won the Afcon title with Bafana in 1996 on home soil, said judging by the achievement, Broos met his targets in Ivory Coast.
“I don't know what Hugo Broos expectations were or what his mandate was,” Arendse said.
“But if we judged the performance of the team, I would have to say that number one, he got SA excited about how the team is playing. Number two, he is on to something that he is building here and I think he can continue to improve this team and take it to another level.”
Arendse also believes that Broos has won the respect of pundits who were critical of his squad selection.
“When he first came in, he suggested that he would go with the young players and a lot of old players were dropped from the squad,” he said.
“What I like about Hugo Broos is, he also puts his hands up and says, 'I might have made a mistake here let me fix it'. And what he did next, he brought Themba Zwane back for example.
“And that is being a man, to say I made a mistake I will fix it. And he is willing to do that.
“We have the Nations Cup coming up in 2025 and the World Cup in 2026, and if he can navigate this team in the next two years or so I think they have an opportunity to go even better than what they did this year."
Broos got SA excited again about Bafana, says Arendse
Keeper expects coach to take team to next level
Image: Darren Stewart
