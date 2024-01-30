×

Mnguni convinced Lorch is perfect fit for Downs

Legend predicts telepathy between new signing and Zwane

30 January 2024 - 07:51
Neville Khoza Journalist
Thembinkosi Lorch has joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns

Thembinkosi Lorchs move to Mamelodi Sundowns has not only impressed the clubs supporters but also legend Bennett Mnguni, who believes his style of play suits the club.

Lorch joined Sundowns from rivals Orlando Pirates on Friday in the transfer window deadline.

Mnguni said it was important for the club to sign a player like Lorch as they are competing in major competitions. He said he has no doubt that his talent will be crucial for Masandawana as they look to win the CAF Champions League this season.

He is bringing a lot [to the team]; but its not like we dont have [enough material]. We do have, were just beefing up on what we already have. He comes with his style of playing, but he can also cope with the style of play at Sundowns, Mnguni told Sowetan yesterday.

He is a one-touch football player. He is a quick runner, second ball, he is there. He is a hard-working player like Themba Zwane. At Sundowns, we dont play with crosses. We play with cutbacks and those must be vital and accurate.

Lorch is the player who will be bringing such things. He is one of the players who play simple football... I dont see him struggling to fit in at Sundowns.

Asked where he thinks he will fit at the star-studded Sundowns team, Mnguni said the fact that Lorch is a utility player will make him not to struggle to break into the starting line-up. Lorch is a utility player. He can play anywhere. You look at positions like wing, midfield striker ... you can play him anywhere, he said.

As a coach, if you have a utility player like him, you will never have stress, you can play him anywhere. I will be honest with you, we needed hard-working players who have a strong character like Lorch.

If you look at Sundowns, how many games do they play in a week or a month? So, we had to beef up the team to get more strong and intelligent players like Lorch. I support that signing.

Lorch, 30, could feature when Sundowns host Pirates in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld  Stadium in February 17. "

