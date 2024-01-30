Mnguni convinced Lorch is perfect fit for Downs

Thembinkosi Lorch’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns has not only impressed the club’s supporters but also legend Bennett Mnguni, who believes his style of play suits the club.
Lorch joined Sundowns from rivals Orlando Pirates on Friday in the transfer window deadline.
Mnguni said it was important for the club to sign a player like Lorch as they are competing in major competitions. He said he has no doubt that his talent will be crucial for Masandawana as they look to win the CAF Champions League this season.
“He is bringing a lot [to the team]; but it’s not like we don’t have [enough material]. We do have, we’re just beefing up on what we already have. He comes with his style of playing, but he can also cope with the style of play at Sundowns,” Mnguni told Sowetan yesterday.
“He is a one-touch football player. He is a quick runner, second ball, he is there. He is a hard-working player like Themba Zwane. At Sundowns, we don’t play with crosses. We play with cutbacks and those must be vital and accurate.
“Lorch is the player who will be bringing such things. He is one of the players who play simple football... I don’t see him struggling to fit in at Sundowns.”
Asked where he thinks he will fit at the star-studded Sundowns team, Mnguni said the fact that Lorch is a utility player will make him not to struggle to break into the starting line-up. “Lorch is a utility player. He can play anywhere. You look at positions like wing, midfield striker ... you can play him anywhere,” he said.
“As a coach, if you have a utility player like him, you will never have stress, you can play him anywhere. I will be honest with you, we needed hard-working players who have a strong character like Lorch.
“If you look at Sundowns, how many games do they play in a week or a month? So, we had to beef up the team to get more strong and intelligent players like Lorch. I support that signing.”
Lorch, 30, could feature when Sundowns host Pirates in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in February 17. "
Mnguni convinced Lorch is perfect fit for Downs
Legend predicts telepathy between new signing and Zwane
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns
