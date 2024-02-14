Monyane urges Bucs to get over departed Lorch

Orlando Pirates utility full-back Thabiso Monyane has insisted that the Buccaneers need to put the departure of their star Thembinkosi Lorch behind them, suggesting they have enough talent within the squad to plug the gap.
Lorch surprisingly left Pirates for rivals Mamelodi Sundowns two weeks ago. "Nyoso", as Lorch is nicknamed, could make his Sundowns debut against Pirates as the two teams trade blows in what promises to be an epic league clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
"It [seeing big players joining rivals] happens, this is football but we still have to continue fighting as a team and move on from what has happened with Lorch,'' Monyane said during Pirates' visit at Zodwa Khoza Foundation Skills and Entrepreneurial Development Centre in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Friday, where the club donated goods worth R100,000 courtesy of the Goals for Charity initiative after winning the MTN8 early this term.
"We still have some good players in our squad who are capable of stepping up to the plate. Every position has competition, so anyone who works hard will get a chance to step up,'' Monyane said.
Relebohile Mofokeng, 19, is one player tipped to succeed Lorch at the Sea Robbers. Mofokeng has already played 13 league games this season with two assists.
Meanwhile, Monyane is also raring to return to action after recovering from injury. Monyane aims to return to the Bafana Bafana set-up and also inspire Pirates to at least finish as runners-up in the DStv Premiership to secure a spot in the next edition of the CAF Champions League.
"I was looking good and then four minutes into the derby I sustained an ACL [knee ligament] injury. To me, that was a major setback but just like any other setback, there's a great comeback. So, that's the past now. I am now looking forward to the World Cup qualifiers for the national team, and for the club, we are looking to at least get that second spot and get back to the Champions League,'' Monyane said.
Fixtures
Friday: SuperSport v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba (7pm)
Saturday: Swallows v Polokwane, Dobsonville (3.30pm); Chippa v CPT City, Buffalo City (3.30pm); Spurs v AmaZulu, Athlone (5.30pm); Sekhukhune v Bay, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Sundowns v Pirates, Loftus Versfeld (8pm)
Sunday: Royal v Chiefs, Harry Gwala (3.30pm); Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela (7.30pm)
