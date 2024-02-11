Bruce Bvuma has opened up about how his wife helped him through a rough period when the goalkeeper was frustrated by a lack of game time at Kaizer Chiefs.
Bvuma, 28, who signed a new two-year deal with Chiefs last week, spent many years on the sidelines battling for game time at Naturena. Late last year interim coach Cavin Johnson showed faith in him as the keeper finally seemed to make a breakthrough with some impressive performances.
Bvuma made four appearances and helped Chiefs to back-to-back victories and a draw before the domestic break for Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). He kept three clean sheets and conceded just one goal in the process.
It had been tough for the keeper to earn game time under previous coaches Arthur Zwane and Molefi Ntseki. Last season Bvuma played four games in all competitions under Zwane.
Brandon Petersen, who also penned a new two-year deal last week, and suspended Itumeleng Khune were the preferred choices despite not appearing to be at their best.
Bvuma reveals how close he came to throwing in the towel at Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Bvuma's emotions at making a breakthrough were on display when he broke down in tears after keeping a clean sheet in Chiefs' 1-0 win against Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on November 26.
He revealed how painful his period of struggle was mentally and why he never sought professional counselling in those dark days.
“When you ask about [if I sought] professional help, [I didn’t because] I was with my wife and she was there for me throughout,” Bvuma said.
“She knows the pain I went through. All my tears. She knows it wasn’t easy and she is the one who managed to help me get through that phase.
Bvuma opens up on tough time in wings
“She made sure that as I was going through whatever I was going through, the pain and the waiting, I was always ready [to step in and play] because you never know when the time will come.”
Bvuma’s lack of game time cost him a spot in Bafana Bafana, where at one stage he was among players national coach Hugo Broos was building his team around.
His contract being due to expire at the end of this season did not make things easier for the keeper.
“There’s a lot [that has been] going on and also the pressure from the outside that I’m not playing [and] what’s going to happen because the contract is coming to an end.
“But I’m just grateful for my wife — God used my wife to help me.”
The player said if it wasn’t for religion and the support of his family, he could have thrown in the towel.
“I stayed motivated through reading the word of God and studying the Bible. Another thing that kept me motivated is that there are a lot of people I need to take care of.
Bvuma vows Chiefs will give their all against Casric
“I can’t just give up because I’m not playing or making the team. But trust me, if it was only [about] me, [if] I didn’t have my wife, my parents and siblings who I’m helping, I was going to throw in the towel.”
Chiefs were set to resume their DStv Premiership campaign against TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday, but the Premier Soccer League has postponed that round of fixtures due to third-placed Bafana Bafana returning from Afcon on Wednesday morning.
The league will announce the new dates later, it said on Sunday.
