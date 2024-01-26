×

Soccer

Sundowns confirm the signing of Thembinkosi Lorch from Pirates

27 January 2024 - 10:10
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Thembinkosi Lorch has joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates.
Thembinkosi Lorch has joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of star midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch from Orlando Pirates.

Lorch becomes the fourth player to arrive at Chloorkop during this transfer window as the Brazilians continue to strengthen their squad in preparation for the resumption of the DStv Premiership and Champions League.

Sundowns have already signed defender Zuko Mdunyelwa from Chippa United and midfielders Matias Esquivel from Argentine outfit Club Atlético Lanús and Tashreeq Matthews from Swedish club IK Sirius. 

On Friday night, Pirates confirmed that Lorch is leaving the club.

“Thembinkosi Lorch is to leave Orlando Pirates Football Club after a discussion between the chairman Dr Irvin Khoza and the Mamelodi Sundowns hierarchy. The club thanks 'Nyoso' for his immense contribution by adding another page in the history of the club. We wish him and his family well in his future sporting pursuit,” said Pirates in a statement. 

