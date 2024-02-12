Ronwen Williams won the Africa Cup of Nations' Goalkeeper of the Tournament award, announced after Saturday night's final where hosts Ivory Coast sent the country into delirium beating Nigeria 2-1 in Abidjan.
Bafana Bafana also won the Fair Play Award, and were the bronze medallists.
Bafana captain Williams' heroics helping his team to a first third-place finish since 2000, included an unheard-of four stops in the penalty shoot-out in the quarterfinal against Cape Verde.
After a 2-0 defeat against Mali in Bafana's opener he kept five clean sheets. These came in the 4-0 group stage win against Namibia, 0-0 draw against Tunisia and 2-0 last 16 win against Morocco. There was also the 0-0 extra-time result in the quarterfinal against Cape Verde and goalless full-time third-place playoff result against Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Ronwen Williams wins Afcon's best keeper award, Bafana get Fair Play
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Ronwen Williams won the Africa Cup of Nations' Goalkeeper of the Tournament award, announced after Saturday night's final where hosts Ivory Coast sent the country into delirium beating Nigeria 2-1 in Abidjan.
Bafana Bafana also won the Fair Play Award, and were the bronze medallists.
Bafana captain Williams' heroics helping his team to a first third-place finish since 2000, included an unheard-of four stops in the penalty shoot-out in the quarterfinal against Cape Verde.
After a 2-0 defeat against Mali in Bafana's opener he kept five clean sheets. These came in the 4-0 group stage win against Namibia, 0-0 draw against Tunisia and 2-0 last 16 win against Morocco. There was also the 0-0 extra-time result in the quarterfinal against Cape Verde and goalless full-time third-place playoff result against Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Williams conceded a goal in the 1-1 result after extra time in the semifinal against Nigeria, who won on penalties. He made two saves in the third-place penalty shoot-out. After the two goals against Mali, the South African keeper only conceded once again in six matches.
Despite such impressive statistics, the Mamelodi Sundowns star would have had stiff competition from Nigeria keeper Stanley Nwabali, who, interestingly also plays in South Africa, for Chippa United.
Nwabali conceded twice in the final. Before that he conceded in the Super Eagles' opening 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea, then kept four clean sheets going into the final.
The Fair Play Award is determined by the total number of yellow and red cards accumulated by each team.
Nigeria centreback and captain William Troost-Ekong won Player of the Tournament. Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue Lopez, with five goals, was top scorer.
Africa Cup of Nations prize winners
Broos praises his fatigued players for their achievement after edging DR Congo 6-5 on penalties
Penalties prince Ronwen carries Bafana to long-awaited Afcon medal
Bafana coach Broos focused on World Cup qualifiers ahead of Afcon bronze medal showdown
I’m here to help the team move forward – Mwengani
Mpengesi hails Nwabali's display against Bafana
Chiefs trio pen new two-year contracts
‘People at home have hope again in Bafana’: players proud of Afcon display
Changes I introduced made Bafana tick – Broos reflects after Afcon exit
Thank you for the love, say Bafana Bafana to SA fans before grudge match against Nigeria
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos