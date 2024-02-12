×

Soccer

Ronwen Williams wins Afcon's best keeper award, Bafana get Fair Play

12 February 2024 - 10:00
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Fifa president Gianni Infantino hands over Goalkeeper of the Tournament award to Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams after the Africa Cup of Nations final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Stade Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Sunday night.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Ronwen Williams won the Africa Cup of Nations' Goalkeeper of the Tournament award, announced after Saturday night's final where hosts Ivory Coast sent the country into delirium beating Nigeria 2-1 in Abidjan.

Bafana Bafana also won the Fair Play Award, and were the bronze medallists.

Bafana captain Williams' heroics helping his team to a first third-place finish since 2000, included an unheard-of four stops in the penalty shoot-out in the quarterfinal against Cape Verde.

After a 2-0 defeat against Mali in Bafana's opener he kept five clean sheets. These came in the 4-0 group stage win against Namibia, 0-0 draw against Tunisia and 2-0 last 16 win against Morocco. There was also the 0-0 extra-time result in the quarterfinal against Cape Verde and goalless full-time third-place playoff result against Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Williams conceded a goal in the 1-1 result after extra time in the semifinal against Nigeria, who won on penalties. He made two saves in the third-place penalty shoot-out. After the two goals against Mali, the South African keeper only conceded once again in six matches.

Despite such impressive statistics, the Mamelodi Sundowns star would have had stiff competition from Nigeria keeper Stanley Nwabali, who, interestingly also plays in South Africa, for Chippa United.

Nwabali conceded twice in the final. Before that he conceded in the Super Eagles' opening 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea, then kept four clean sheets going into the final.

The Fair Play Award is determined by the total number of yellow and red cards accumulated by each team.

Nigeria centreback and captain William Troost-Ekong won Player of the Tournament. Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue Lopez, with five goals, was top scorer.

Africa Cup of Nations prize winners

  • Winners: Ivory Coast;
  • Finalists: Nigeria;
  • Third: South Africa;
  • Fourth: Democratic Republic of Congo;
  • Best Player: William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria);
  • Golden Boot: Emilio Nsue Lopez, five goals (Equatorial Guinea);
  • Best Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams (South Africa); and
  • Fair Play Team: South Africa.

 

