×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mpengesi hails Nwabali's display against Bafana

Chippa owner faces backlash after support for Nigeria

08 February 2024 - 16:30
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi.
Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi.
Image: Michael Sheehan

As if declaring his support for Nigeria against Bafana Bafana didnt invite him enough wrath from South Africans, Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi has once again rubbed SA the wrong way.

Mpengesi has emphasised that they will not be shaken by the public backlash after he said he supported Nigeria and not Bafana Bafana before the two sides clashed in the Afcon semifinal on Wednesday. On Thursday, Chippa released another statement where Mpengesi congratulated his goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali for his display that ensured Nigeria beat Bafana 4-2 on penalties.

Nwabali was named man of the match after saving the penalties of Teboho Mokoena and Evidence Makgopa. The game had ended 1-all after extra-time.

"The club wishes to extend its congratulations to Stanley Nwabali for his extraordinary achievement in reaching the Afcon final and for also earning the man of the match award. Our support for you remains steadfast. You have represented the Chippa United brand admirably and we are immensely proud of you. We will be rooting for you in the final against Ivory Coast on Sunday, said Mpengesi in a statement.

Controversial Mpengesi backs Nigeria instead of Bafana in Afcon semis

Controversial Chippa United boss, Siviwe Mpengesi, has strangely made it clear he'll support Nigeria and not Bafana Bafana when the two teams clash ...
Sport
1 day ago

Saying he was supporting Nigeria instead of Bafana left many questioning Mpengesis patriotism, especially given the fact that his team is mainly funded by taxpayers money through the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. The controversial Chippa made it clear he wasnt fazed by the backlash he was subjected to for standing with Nigeria even when the Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams hails from the Eastern Cape as well.

We assure our stakeholders that we remain committed to our goal of being the pride of the Eastern Cape and we will not be shaken because we are Chippa United, read another extract of Mpengesis weird statement on Wednesday.

X (formerly Twitter) users reacted angrily to the statement. Mxm, this Afcon is gonna end soon, we will deal with [him],” said one user.

“Useless chairman,” said another X user.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the Chilli Boys ended up deleting the statement where Mpengesi had said he supported Nigeria from their social media pages. 

Vilakazi’s arrival could spell doom for Mammila at Chippa

The arrival of Vusumuzi Vilakazi as a technical director at Chippa United should have coach Morgan Mammila worried about his future.
Sport
5 months ago

Mixture of youth and experience at Chippa delights Mammila

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila is of the view that they will look better this season compared to the previous campaign as they prepare for the ...
Sport
6 months ago

Riveiro embarks on Spanish tour to sharpen Bucs’ skills

Orlando Pirates’ preparations for the new season will see them play top teams during their pre-season camp in Spain next month.
Sport
7 months ago

Mammila believes he can become the first coach to finish a season at Chippa

It may be seen as improbable by most football observers, but reappointed Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila believes he can finish the coming season ...
Sport
8 months ago

Gallants geared up for struggling Chippa in big six-pointer

Marumo Gallants striker Ranga Chivaviro has re-affirmed their belief that they can survive relegation following two impressive results which lifted ...
Sport
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge