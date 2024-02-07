Bafana Bafana have thanked the 62 million Mzansi fans for their love and support ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal game against Nigeria on Wednesday evening.
“This road travelled, with this family unit, for this quest has not only been for us. It’s for our country, our families and the 62 million who like we, BELIEVE! Thank you, South Africa, for the love,” said the team.
Earlier on Wednesday, controversial Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi made it clear that he will be supporting Nigeria and not Bafana Bafana because his goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabili, is part of the Super Eagles team.
Bafana Bafana face the Super Eagles in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, and the kick-off is 7pm SA time.
Thank you for the love, say Bafana Bafana to SA fans before grudge match against Nigeria
Message to its 62 million Mzansi fans
