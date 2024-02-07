×

Soccer

Thank you for the love, say Bafana Bafana to SA fans before grudge match against Nigeria

Message to its 62 million Mzansi fans

07 February 2024 - 16:45
Koena Mashale Journalist
Bafana Bafana centre-back Mothobi Mvala leads the players in celebration after their 2-0 win against Morocco in San Pedro, Ivory Coast, on Tuesday night. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX

Bafana Bafana have thanked the 62 million Mzansi fans for their love and support ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal game against Nigeria on Wednesday evening.

“This road travelled, with this family unit, for this quest has not only been for us. It’s for our country, our families and the 62 million who like we, BELIEVE! Thank you, South Africa, for the love,” said the team.

Earlier on Wednesday, controversial Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi made it clear that he will be supporting Nigeria and not Bafana Bafana because his goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabili, is part of the Super Eagles team.

Bafana Bafana face the Super Eagles in Bouaké, Ivory Coast, and the kick-off is 7pm SA time.

Nigeria vs Bafana stats are history – Williams

Bafana Bafana may not enjoy a good record against Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), but that's not a concern for captain Ronwen Williams ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Nigeria superstar Osimhen doubtful for Afcon semi against Bafana: NFF

African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen is a doubt for Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Bafana Bafana on Wednesday due to a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Controversial Mpengesi backs Nigeria instead of Bafana in Afcon semis

Controversial Chippa United boss, Siviwe Mpengesi, has strangely made it clear he'll support Nigeria and not Bafana Bafana when the two teams clash ...
Sport
9 hours ago

SOWETAN | Finish the job, Bafana

It may have taken a while, but Bafana Bafana have got our nation believing again.
Opinion
2 days ago

Nigeria improving, says Broos as Bafana gun for first Afcon final in 26 years

With Nigeria against Bafana Bafana it is always a bit of a grudge thing.
Sport
2 days ago

We don't fear them – Broos ahead of Nigeria clash

There is a sense of calm and belief on the face of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that they can finally reach the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.
Sport
13 hours ago

Soccer legends sing praises of Bafana

Soccer legends are singing praises for Bafana Bafana for making the country proud by reaching the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals for the first time ...
News
2 days ago

Bafana victory restores SA soccer supporters’ faith

Just when not much hope was given to Bafana Bafana to go further in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), surprisingly, they are now in the semifinals – ...
Sport
2 days ago

'Semifinal spot will earn PSL new admirers'

Bafana Bafana tactician Hugo Broos reckons his troops' feat of reaching the Afcon semifinals will earn the PSL new admirers, albeit arguing it still ...
Sport
2 days ago

