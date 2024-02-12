Mulenga vows to help Usuthu finish in top four

Returning AmaZulu striker Augustine Mulenga is determined to help Usuthu finish in the top four this season.
Mulenga, who had surprisingly left AmaZulu in July 2022 after he had inspired the club to finish as the runners-up to qualify for their first ever CAF Champions League the previous season, rejoined the Durban outfit from Chippa United a few weeks ago.
He is likely to get his second stint at Usuthu when they travel to Athlone Stadium to face strugglers Cape Town Spurs on Sunday.
“It feels great to be back here. This team is my home. I feel loved here. I am eager to get down to work and help the club achieve the goals set at the start of the season. I am confident we can finish in the top four. I will give my all to make sure that happens at the end of the season,” Mulenga told Sowetan at the weekend.
The 34-year-old striker admitted he didn’t see his Chippa exit coming, thanking Usuthu owner Sandile Zungu for taking him back. Mulenga started all Chippa’s 16 league games in the first round of the season and failed to score even a single goal with two assists. Mulenga had joined Chilli Boys on a two-year contract from his native Zambian side Napsa Stars in June last year.
“To be honest I didn’t expect to leave Chippa, especially because I started all the games in the league. However, I don’t like to talk about what really happened there because now my focus is on AmaZulu. I feel indebted to the president Mr Zungu for allowing me to come back. I will forever be grateful for this opportunity,” Mulenga said.
AmaZulu are currently eighth on the DStv Premiership standings, having amassed 22 points from 16 outings. They were due to resume action by facing Stellenbosch away in the DStv Premiership tomorrow, until the league decided to postpone all the midweek fixtures yesterday.
“Following receipt of communication indicating that Bafana Bafana will only return to SA from their successful Afcon trip on Wednesday, February 14 2024, the Premier Soccer League has decided to postpone all DStv Premiership fixtures originally scheduled for midweek [ February 13 and 14 2024].The rescheduled dates for these matches will be communicated in due course,” the PSL said.
Mulenga vows to help Usuthu finish in top four
‘This is my home. I feel loved here’
Image: Richard Huggard
Returning AmaZulu striker Augustine Mulenga is determined to help Usuthu finish in the top four this season.
Mulenga, who had surprisingly left AmaZulu in July 2022 after he had inspired the club to finish as the runners-up to qualify for their first ever CAF Champions League the previous season, rejoined the Durban outfit from Chippa United a few weeks ago.
He is likely to get his second stint at Usuthu when they travel to Athlone Stadium to face strugglers Cape Town Spurs on Sunday.
“It feels great to be back here. This team is my home. I feel loved here. I am eager to get down to work and help the club achieve the goals set at the start of the season. I am confident we can finish in the top four. I will give my all to make sure that happens at the end of the season,” Mulenga told Sowetan at the weekend.
The 34-year-old striker admitted he didn’t see his Chippa exit coming, thanking Usuthu owner Sandile Zungu for taking him back. Mulenga started all Chippa’s 16 league games in the first round of the season and failed to score even a single goal with two assists. Mulenga had joined Chilli Boys on a two-year contract from his native Zambian side Napsa Stars in June last year.
“To be honest I didn’t expect to leave Chippa, especially because I started all the games in the league. However, I don’t like to talk about what really happened there because now my focus is on AmaZulu. I feel indebted to the president Mr Zungu for allowing me to come back. I will forever be grateful for this opportunity,” Mulenga said.
AmaZulu are currently eighth on the DStv Premiership standings, having amassed 22 points from 16 outings. They were due to resume action by facing Stellenbosch away in the DStv Premiership tomorrow, until the league decided to postpone all the midweek fixtures yesterday.
“Following receipt of communication indicating that Bafana Bafana will only return to SA from their successful Afcon trip on Wednesday, February 14 2024, the Premier Soccer League has decided to postpone all DStv Premiership fixtures originally scheduled for midweek [ February 13 and 14 2024].The rescheduled dates for these matches will be communicated in due course,” the PSL said.
Exciting Ndlondlo aims to add scoring power to his boots
PSL postpones all midweek matches at conclusion of Afcon
Broos pledges to stay on in Bafana hotseat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos