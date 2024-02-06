Nigeria superstar Osimhen doubtful for Afcon semi against Bafana: NFF

African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen is a doubt for Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Bafana Bafana on Wednesday due to a stomach complaint, officials said.

The striker did not fly with the Super Eagles' squad from Abidjan, where they beat Angola in the quarterfinals on Friday, to Bouake where the first of Wednesday’s semifinals will be played at Stade de la Paix (7pm SA time).

“Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him. If cleared by tomorrow [Wednesday] morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5pm,” a Nigerian Football Federation statement said.

Osimhen's absence would be a major blow to Nigeria, for whom he has been their outstanding performer at the tournament with his endless running and phenomenal work rate.

The Bouake clash is followed on Wednesday by the second semifinal in Abidjan in which hosts Ivory Coast face Democratic Republic of Congo (10pm SA time).

