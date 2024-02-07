Nigeria vs Bafana stats are history – Williams

Bafana Bafana may not enjoy a good record against Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), but that's not a concern for captain Ronwen Williams ahead of the semifinal showdown at Stade Bouaké, Ivory Coast, tonight at 7pm.
In all the matches they've met at in Afcon, the Super Eagles came out tops; and while Bafana are eager to end that and progress to the final, Williams, the hero on Saturday against Cape Verde when he saved four penalties, said they are not bothered by that record.
The skipper said they are motivated to end Nigeria's dominance and reach the final.
"Stats don't play the game. There were so many stats that were against us in this tournament and we proved that they don't play the match," Williams told the media during a press conference on Tuesday.
"What happened in the past, we can't change, but what we can change is tomorrow's results and performance," Williams said.
"We are just proud as a team to be in the semifinals. We've worked so hard in the last few years. We come a long way as a country and as a team. So, we don't look at that because we can control what is in front of us, which is the results."
Despite eliminating Morocco, the number one ranked team on the continent, in the last 16 of the competition, Bafana will head into the semifinal as underdogs because of their poor record against Nigeria.
Williams, however, was quick to remind many who are doubting them that no one gave them a chance when the tournament started and they are in the semifinal.
"I'm just proud to be at this stage. Not many people believed in us, but we believed in ourselves and what we have done in the last few years," he said.
"We showed that it is possible and we are looking forward to the game. We are excited. We've done our analyses and we are looking forward to the game.
"It is going to be a big one. Obviously, there is a big rivalry between the two countries and they are obviously the team that knocked us out the last time we were at Afcon in 2019. So, there is a lot at stake, a lot to play for and we are really looking forward to the game.
"We are looking forward to the challenge. It is going to be tough, but we have been facing similar players throughout the tournament and I think our defence has been rock solid."
