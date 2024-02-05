Just when not much hope was given to Bafana Bafana to go further in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), surprisingly, they are now in the semifinals – courtesy of stupendous goalkeeping by captain Ronwen Williams.
Williams, the trusted last line of defence at Mamelodi Sundowns, brilliantly saved four penalties against Cape Verde in the quarterfinals on Saturday night.
Even the one that beat him was purely because of the pace, otherwise he had gone the right direction. Bafana Bafana won the nail-biting match 2-1.
They have come a long way to be where they are, having lost 2-0 to Mali, thumped Namibia 4-0 and a 0-0 draw with Tunisia. They then defeated Morocco 2-0 and then drew 0-0 with Cape Verde before the match was decided on penalties.
South Africans, genuine followers of football, are on cloud nine. There were wild celebrations in some parts of Soweto, and that includes the screeching of tyres, which has become a fashionable way for Sowetans to celebrate any victory, be it political or in the sporting front.
Others have spoken on social media, but the superior voice that has come out in public is that of sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa.
“It was this day in 1996 when Bafana Bafana won the Afcon. You have carried the spirit today, boys. Well done, and all the best to the semifinals," he said.
Regarding Williams’ performance, Kodwa said: “Such an inspiration, my captain.”
Williams was deservedly named man of the match.
“I am over the moon,” he told SABC. “I am full of joy and happiness; not for the penalties but for the team; we deserve it; we fought so hard to the end; keep fighting 120 plus minutes; guys were cramping... it just shows the desire and the will we had to keep going; I am over the moon and I am glad we came out victorious. It’s not me but the team,” Williams sais.
Bafana victory restores SA soccer supporters’ faith
Minister Kodwa doffs hat to captain Williams
Image: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGEPIX
Just when not much hope was given to Bafana Bafana to go further in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), surprisingly, they are now in the semifinals – courtesy of stupendous goalkeeping by captain Ronwen Williams.
Williams, the trusted last line of defence at Mamelodi Sundowns, brilliantly saved four penalties against Cape Verde in the quarterfinals on Saturday night.
Even the one that beat him was purely because of the pace, otherwise he had gone the right direction. Bafana Bafana won the nail-biting match 2-1.
They have come a long way to be where they are, having lost 2-0 to Mali, thumped Namibia 4-0 and a 0-0 draw with Tunisia. They then defeated Morocco 2-0 and then drew 0-0 with Cape Verde before the match was decided on penalties.
South Africans, genuine followers of football, are on cloud nine. There were wild celebrations in some parts of Soweto, and that includes the screeching of tyres, which has become a fashionable way for Sowetans to celebrate any victory, be it political or in the sporting front.
Others have spoken on social media, but the superior voice that has come out in public is that of sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa.
“It was this day in 1996 when Bafana Bafana won the Afcon. You have carried the spirit today, boys. Well done, and all the best to the semifinals," he said.
Regarding Williams’ performance, Kodwa said: “Such an inspiration, my captain.”
Williams was deservedly named man of the match.
“I am over the moon,” he told SABC. “I am full of joy and happiness; not for the penalties but for the team; we deserve it; we fought so hard to the end; keep fighting 120 plus minutes; guys were cramping... it just shows the desire and the will we had to keep going; I am over the moon and I am glad we came out victorious. It’s not me but the team,” Williams sais.
Soccer legends sing praises of Bafana
'Semifinal spot will earn PSL new admirers'
'It was all a team effort', Bafana hero Ronwen Williams says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos