SOWETAN | Finish the job, Bafana

It may have taken a while, but Bafana Bafana have got our nation believing again.
Their journey in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast has been nothing short of miraculous, and our national team created some history at the weekend when they qualified for the semifinals for the first time in 24 years.
Inspirational captain and keeper Ronwen Williams saved four penalties as Bafana overcame a very strong Cape Verde side to book a semifinal date with Nigeria on Wednesday.
Loud celebrations reverberated throughout the country in honour of Bafana for the first time in years, a fitting acknowledgement of their massive improvement under Hugo Broos.
There are now two hurdles to clear – the semifinal and the final – for Bafana to complete the most remarkable of comeback stories.
Written off after that opening defeat to Mali, our national team have won world acclaim and admiration for the way they turned things around to emerge out of a tough group, overcome the monstrous Morocco in the round of 16, and seal a semifinal place in the most dramatic fashion against the stoic Cape Verde.
Our upcoming clash with Nigeria is of huge proportions not only because of the rivalry between the countries. It’s also what’s at stake – a place in the final and a chance to contest for the continent’s top crown.
This is not something we could have associated with this Bafana generation, and certainly not a side so denigrated after the first match.
But we are here now, two matches away from creating a new chapter to permanently banish the 1996 story, when we won the Nations Cup as hosts, to the archives.
This is what should be going through Bafana players’ minds as they approach the final week of the tournament. A nation in short supply of positive stories is holding its collective breath to kickstart celebrations which seemed highly unlikely six weeks ago.
But for one match, Bafana have not disappointed us in Ivory Coast. New heroes have emerged with every match and as we enter the final stretch, we are confident they will continue in similar fashion. Good luck to our Bafana heroes, the nation is fully behind you!
SOWETAN | Finish the job, Bafana
Image: Segun Ogunfeyitimi/Gallo Images
