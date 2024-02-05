'Semifinal spot will earn PSL new admirers'

Bafana Bafana tactician Hugo Broos reckons his troops' feat of reaching the Afcon semifinals will earn the PSL new admirers, albeit arguing it still shows in Bafana's displays that the local league's intensity isn't high enough.
Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams sensationally saved four penalties to inspire Bafana to a 2-1 penalty shootout victory over Cape Verde after the game had ended goalless in Yamoussoukro on Saturday, setting up a semifinal date with old rivals Nigeria in Bouaké on Wednesday (7pm SA time).
It'll be SA's first Afcon semifinal in 24 years. In 2000, SA were beaten by the same Super Eagles in the semifinals, before winning bronze by beating Tunisia in the third-place play-off at the competition, co-hosted by Ghana and Nigeria.
"I think this [reaching the semifinals] is a very, very good thing for South African football. Players are in the picture, SA players are in the picture now. So that means they'll be more interested in SA football. I hope that those who saw the [Bafana] games, I think it's a lot of people, are now convinced that the PSL level has to be higher...we have to work on that,'' Broos said after the game.
"We play very intensive games and you see like today, some players were suffering from that, so that means the level has to be higher...I think it's the right moment now to do that but again being in the semifinals is something very special for SA football."
The Bafana coach also sounded optimistic that they can stun the Super Eagles on Wednesday, saying their hunger to play the final has grown after reaching the last four, where they are now guaranteed R46m.
"Let's hope now that on Wednesday we can make a surprise because now the hunger is big to play the final on Sunday,'' Broos said.
Teboho Mokoena and Mothobi Mvala scored their penalties, while Zakhele Lepasa and Aubrey Modiba missed theirs in the shootout against the Blue Sharks. Reaching the final would also mean Bafana are sure to pocket at least R75m. The champions will be rewarded with a staggering R131m.
'Semifinal spot will earn PSL new admirers'
Broos optimistic they can clip Super Eagles’ wings
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
